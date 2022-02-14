First Manhattan Co. Takes Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOAC. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,800,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,318,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.