First Manhattan Co. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 93.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 224,633 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $12,065,038.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,622,175.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BATRA shares. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

