First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LILA opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 5,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

