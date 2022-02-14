Financial Contrast: SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SM Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 Diamondback Energy 0 4 15 1 2.85

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $127.89, suggesting a potential downside of 5.67%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 5.74, suggesting that its stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80% Diamondback Energy 7.95% 12.95% 7.01%

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamondback Energy pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Diamondback Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 4.02 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -7.73 Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 8.73 -$4.52 billion $1.92 70.61

SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats SM Energy on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

