FIL Ltd Sells 92,895 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,895 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $4.07 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.