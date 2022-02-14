FIL Ltd Sells 146,708 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,708 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $57.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

