FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 59,199 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $56.84 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

