FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162,314 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HUYA were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $5.86 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.