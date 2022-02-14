Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.96. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 19,868 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
