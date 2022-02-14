Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.200-$5.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49 billion-$5.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.55.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,345. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.