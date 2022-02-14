Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Shares of EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.68. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,832 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

