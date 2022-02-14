Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Cavalry Management Group LLC

Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,220 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises about 4.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $40,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $210.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,832 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,933 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.