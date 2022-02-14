Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $488,197.78 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of EXPE traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.17. 5,326,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.68.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.
