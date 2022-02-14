Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $488,197.78 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.17. 5,326,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

