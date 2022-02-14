Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $45,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 179.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,114,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after buying an additional 715,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis by 31.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $13,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,736 shares of company stock worth $2,552,721 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

