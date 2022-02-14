Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 520.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,442,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,210,286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 143.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 120,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 632.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 298,595 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,519,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,312,000 after purchasing an additional 545,462 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

