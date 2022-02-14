Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 71 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $294.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.