Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,377 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

