Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 247.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

AFL opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.