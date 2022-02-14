Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ETCMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.98) to €13.20 ($15.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

