Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $241.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.52.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.58. 65,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86. Etsy has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

