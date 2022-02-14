Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $241.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.52.
ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ETSY stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.58. 65,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86. Etsy has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
