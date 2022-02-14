Ethereum Gold Project Trading 76.4% Lower This Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 76.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $341,272.80 and approximately $169.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00103847 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,533,634 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

