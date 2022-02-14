Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.460-$13.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.39. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.76.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

