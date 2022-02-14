Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.38 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

