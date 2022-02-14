Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

