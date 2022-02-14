Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Impinj, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Impinj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

PI opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.