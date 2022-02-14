Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mandiant Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mandiant in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,116,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,097,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

