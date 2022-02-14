Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Raised to 300.00 at Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its target price raised by Barclays from 245.00 to 300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.55.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.