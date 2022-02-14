Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $829.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $888.00 to $829.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $863.88.

Shares of EQIX opened at $671.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.94. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

