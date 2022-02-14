EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,406 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.