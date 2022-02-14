EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $63.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

