EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $23,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

