EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $207.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.33 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

