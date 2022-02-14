EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

PWB opened at $70.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $82.28.

