Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EUBG opened at $0.40 on Monday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
