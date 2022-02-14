Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EUBG opened at $0.40 on Monday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

