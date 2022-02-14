Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 30,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $51.14 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,642. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

