Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,212 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

