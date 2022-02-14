Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 135,626 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,626 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,988,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,308,000 after purchasing an additional 118,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,114 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

