Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,788 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after buying an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,933,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.