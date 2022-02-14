Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

