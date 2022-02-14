Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TYRA opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

