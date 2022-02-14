Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.78 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,704,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $12,450,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.