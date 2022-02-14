Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,036,467. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Anaplan stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

