Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Michael Gray Sells 15,016 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.65 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The firm has a market cap of C$429.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.