EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.13. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

NPO stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.67. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,568,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

