EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENLC opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnLink Midstream stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

