Energy Transfer (ET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ET opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Transfer stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

