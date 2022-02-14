ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 509,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $104,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

