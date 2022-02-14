Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,830 ($24.75) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.80) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.13) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,769.50 ($23.93) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,632.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,715.92. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

