Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

