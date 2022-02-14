Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.32.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$52.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,514,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,242. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.98 and a one year high of C$55.60. The firm has a market cap of C$107.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.68.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 in the last quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.